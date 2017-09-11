EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography
|Jurijs Aleksejevs. BC.
The criminal case before handing it down to the prosecutor’s office was
investigated by the Security Police. LETA learned that the criminal case was
launched on November 29, 2017, over comments in which the activist had called
for an “extermination of all fascist degenerates” of particular ethnic
backgrounds, as well as called the language of a particular nation “fascist”.
The investigation established that Aleksejevs had been spreading inciting
content on the internet from October 1, 2016 to December 7, 2017, fomenting
hatred and discord among various ethnic groups.
During searches, ammunition and pornographic materials were discovered in
the possession of Aleksejevs.
Aleksejevs has been editor in chief of several printed media and is
currently heading IMHOclub portal.
From 2005 to 2009 he was a member of the Riga City Council, representing the
political party For Human Rights in
United Latvia (PCTVL). He is also one of the founders of the Congress of Non-Citizens.
