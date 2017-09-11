Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography

The prosecutor’s office has pressed charges against Latvian journalist and activist Jurijs Aleksejevs for inciting ethnic hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and handling of child pornography, informs LETA.

Jurijs Aleksejevs. BC.

The criminal case before handing it down to the prosecutor’s office was investigated by the Security Police. LETA learned that the criminal case was launched on November 29, 2017, over comments in which the activist had called for an “extermination of all fascist degenerates” of particular ethnic backgrounds, as well as called the language of a particular nation “fascist”.





The investigation established that Aleksejevs had been spreading inciting content on the internet from October 1, 2016 to December 7, 2017, fomenting hatred and discord among various ethnic groups.





During searches, ammunition and pornographic materials were discovered in the possession of Aleksejevs.





Aleksejevs has been editor in chief of several printed media and is currently heading IMHOclub portal. From 2005 to 2009 he was a member of the Riga City Council, representing the political party For Human Rights in United Latvia (PCTVL). He is also one of the founders of the Congress of Non-Citizens.