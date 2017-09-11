Crime, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 21:48
Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins
According to infographic distributed by the bureau, KNAB wants Truksnis to be charged with illegal financing of
political organizations on a large scale and also with forging of documents and
disposal of forged documents.
Krumins will be charged with two episodes of illegal financing of
political organizations on a large scale – illegal financing of Greens/Farmers and For Latvia From The Heart parties.
According to KNAB infographic,
a Jurmala official and Kurmins had an agreement that he would illegally
finanace the party on a large scale, using intermediaries.
KNAB in this
case has asked to press charges also against another official of Jurmala city
council – Ingrida Vilkarse, the head of Truksnis’ office, for forgery of
documents and disposal of forged documents, and another individual related with
For Latvia From The Heart party, Jorens
Raitums.
KNAB has
ordered For Latvia From The Heart to
repay into the state budget illegal donations worth 32,534 euros.
Within the criminal procedure, the State Revenue Service has conducted
audits of legal entitites and individuals and has concluded that the criminal
activities have caused 478,699 euros worth of loss to the state budget.
As reported, KNAB earlier had
banned Truksnis from meeting with Augusts Brigmanis, former head of the Greens/Farmers parliament faction,
Krumins and Jorens Raitums, earlier related with For Latvia From The Heart party. Also, Truksnis has been banned
from attending Greens/Farmers office.
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Ventamonjaks chemicals terminal to be merged with Despina Capital
- 07.11.2018 Latvijas Gaze Group raises turnover 2.9%, makes 18.5 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 07.11.2018 Liabilities of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company exceed 200 mln euros
- 07.11.2018 Riga City Council adopts budget amendments, increasing expenditure to 1 bln euros
- 07.11.2018 Helsinki and Lyon awarded titles of 2019 European Capitals of Smart Tourism
- 07.11.2018 Прибыль малых предприятий в Латвии приближается к миллиарду евро
- 07.11.2018 Таллинн стал бронзовым призером европейского первенства по прозрачности
- 07.11.2018 Представители Еврокомиссии оценят процесс деинституционализации в Латвии
- 07.11.2018 Частные эстонские СМИ подозревают корпорацию ERR в получении незаконной госпомощи