Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 11:44
Criminal charges laid against activist of Congress of Non-Citizens in Latvia
Aleksejevs
has previously been probed for inciting ethnic hatred.
Aleksejevs’
lawyer Imma Jansone confirmed to that
her client was facing criminal charges but could not tell when the case might
reach the court.
Aleksejevs
informed on his Facebook account that on October 29 he was summoned to the
prosecutor’s office where he was charged with inciting ethnic hatred and
illegal possession of weapons. The defendant maintains, however, that the case
against him was fabricated by the Security Police. Aleksejevs stressed he would
not admit his guilt and would fight for justice till the end.
Delfi news portal reported that the Security Police
had also asked to charge Aleksejevs with handling child pornography. It is not
clear if Aleksejevs is now being charged also with possession of child
pornography. In January 2018 Aleksejevs told to the Russian-language newspaper Segodnya that investigators had found
naked photos of his own children in his computer and tried to present them as
child pornography.
A criminal
investigation against Aleksejevs was started on November 29, 2017 over comments
in which the activist had called for an “extermination of all fascist
degenerates” of particular ethnic backgrounds, as well as called the language
of a particular nation “fascist”.
The
investigation established that Aleksejevs had been spreading inciting content
on the internet from October 1, 2016 to December 7, 2017, fomenting hatred and
discord among various ethnic groups.
At the end
of 2017 Aleksejevs confirmed that the Security Police had searched his home and
he was a suspect in a criminal probe. He denied writing the above comments.
Aleksejevs
has been editor in chief of several printed media and is currently heading IMHOclub portal. From 2005 to 2009 he
was a member of the Riga City Council, representing the political party For
Human Rights in United Latvia (PCTVL). He is also one of the founders of the
Congress of Non-Citizens.
