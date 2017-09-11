At least 11 Lithuanian MPs hit by massive spam attack

At least 11 Lithuanian lawmakers received 50,0000 spam emails in a massive spam attack on Thursday, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said LETA/BNS on Friday.

"This incident involving spam emails has already been resolved," told Rytis Rainys, head of NCSC.





"(Spam) filters have been fixed, and the Seimas members won't receive such emails anymore," he said.





According to the center, the spam that reached the systems of the Seimas office was sent from a botnet with a large range of IP addresses.





The 15min.lt news website has reported that the parliamentarians hit by the attack included Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius and MPs Arvydas Anusauskas, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Rasa Jukneviciene, Laurynas Kasciunas, Andrius Kubilius and Kestutis Masiulis of the opposition conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats, as well as Liberal MP Ausrine Armonaite and Mantas Adomenas of the non-attached group.





Liudvikas Jonikas of the parliament's IT division described it as a targeted attack on a certain group of people.





However, Rainys said he could neither confirm nor deny it was a targeted attack.