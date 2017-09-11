Estonia, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Legislation
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 18:44
Saeima ratifies Latvia-Estonia agreement on exchange of residents' data
The agreement stipulates the amount of data the registers of residents of
the two countries have to exchange to ensure that their data are complete,
accurate and up-to-date.
In Latvia, the legal regulation obliges persons to provide information to
the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs about themselves, their
underage children and persons under their guardianship. If a Latvian citizen
moves to live in a foreign country, he or she must inform the migration
authority about their address in the foreign country.
The Latvian and Estonian authorities have already been sharing their
registered data but this exchange has been taking place based on separate
requests or the authorities’ initiative. The agreement is intended to ensure a
timely and enhanced data exchange between the two countries.
