Thursday, 01.11.2018, 18:44
Latvia’s Revenue Service is investigating 131 money laundering cases
This year 11 money laundering processes were started.
He said that in parallel to these criminal procedures, decisions are made
on measures to ensure sooner and more efficient repayment of the laundered
money into the state budget. At present 16 such decision are made.
Decisions on restrictive measures and arrest of assets have been made on
26 movable properties (transport vehicles) – worth 198,800 euros, and 30 real
estate properties worth 826,627 euros. In 16 cases shares in companies have
been arrested worth 530,121 euros.
"This year 2,200,770 euros of the money laundered have been payed
into the state budget Most of the sum was almost 2 mln euros confiscated during
one of the searches. This criminal process will be sent for criminal
prosecution early next year and it involves very rich and well-known
people," said Podins.
He said that at present he may not reveal information about names of
these people or places where the searches were conducted.
