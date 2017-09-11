Construction, Crime, Latvia, Legislation
Maxima Latvija and Re&Re deny responsibility for the tragic Maxima roof collapse in 2013
Re&Re
representative Kaspars Krumins said that the company had not been
involved in any illegal activities that could have led to the collapse of the
supermarket's roof. He also denied criminal negligence on the part of Stanislavs
Kumpins, construction operations manager at Re&Re.
Maxima Latvija's
representative Elina Stibele said that employees at the shopping center
observed all safety instructions. She also referred to the Supreme Court's
ruling of April 25, which said that the collapse of Maxima's roof was beyond the company's control.
She went on to say that, right after the accident, Maxima Latvija strove to provide all possible assistance to the
rescuers and those injured. The company also paid compensation to all children
who had one or both parents killed in the disaster. Moreover, by now Maxima Latvija has reached agreement
with the families of 52 out of 54 people killed in the disaster on paying 100,000
euros compensation to each family.
Stibele emphasized that Maxima
Latvija decided to make compensation payments to these families not because
it was legally responsible for the disaster, but because the company felt
morally responsible and obliged to help the victims' families.
Riga Pardaugava Court will continue review of the case on November 6.
