Maxima Latvija and Re&Re deny responsibility for the tragic Maxima roof collapse in 2013

Maxima Latvia and construction company Re&Re deny any responsibility for the Maxima shopping center's roof collapse in Riga's Zolitude in 2013 that killed 54 people, as the two companies' representatives told the Riga Pardaugava Court today, cities LETA.

Re&Re representative Kaspars Krumins said that the company had not been involved in any illegal activities that could have led to the collapse of the supermarket's roof. He also denied criminal negligence on the part of Stanislavs Kumpins, construction operations manager at Re&Re.





Maxima Latvija's representative Elina Stibele said that employees at the shopping center observed all safety instructions. She also referred to the Supreme Court's ruling of April 25, which said that the collapse of Maxima's roof was beyond the company's control.





She went on to say that, right after the accident, Maxima Latvija strove to provide all possible assistance to the rescuers and those injured. The company also paid compensation to all children who had one or both parents killed in the disaster. Moreover, by now Maxima Latvija has reached agreement with the families of 52 out of 54 people killed in the disaster on paying 100,000 euros compensation to each family.





Stibele emphasized that Maxima Latvija decided to make compensation payments to these families not because it was legally responsible for the disaster, but because the company felt morally responsible and obliged to help the victims' families.





Riga Pardaugava Court will continue review of the case on November 6.