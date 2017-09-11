Legislation, Lithuania, Society
Lithuanian prosecutors reopen probe into 'church show' in Salcininkai district
Gintare
Vitkauskaite-Satkauskiene, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office,
confirmed that a senior prosecutor had reversed the decision to close the
pre-trial investigation.
She said the office would comment on the decision to reopen
the probe in more detail in the near future.
The investigation into the suspected disturbance of a
religious ceremony was launched after actors wearing religious clothing
walked into the Turgeliai church shortly before the Mass of the Assumption
of the Blessed Virgin Mary last August.
In his comment to a video posted on social media, Emilis
Velyvis, the director of the show, said the actors were inviting those
faithful to see "a show that will strengthen their faith".
The post met with mixed comments, with some applauding
the actors for their sense of humor and others saying they should be
ashamed of their behavior.
The Salcininkai local authority said on its website
that it had turned to law enforcement over this incident.
Prosecutors said earlier this month they were closing the
probe because there was no evidence of a crime having been committed, but
stated that the actors could be held liable under administrative
law.
The prosecutors said the "church show" was aimed
at promoting a commercial event, rather than at disturbing the religious
service.
The Salcininkai local authority said the Turgeliai community
felt humiliated and hurt because of the incident.
