Monday, 29.10.2018, 17:20
Lithuania's Vaizga fined EUR 57,000 in Latvia
Latvia's competition watchdog fined the Lithuanian company
over its failure to inform in time about the planned acquisition of Latvian
firm Petrol Property. Vaizga reported the acquisition 10 months after the deal
was closed, which led to an investigation.
The Latvian watchdog approved the transaction in April,
Lithuania's Competition Council said. According to the statement, Vaizga has
indirect decisive influence on the Latvian fuel retailer Viada Baltic as the
both operate in vertically-related markets.
According to Latvian law, Vaizga had faced a fine of up to 3% of its annual revenue.
Vaizga posted 577.708 mln euros in consolidated revenue last
year, up 63.9% from 2016, and its net profits jumped 2.4 times to 11.687 mln
euros.
Vaizga is owned by Ivan Paleicik and his family members.
