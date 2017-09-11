Illegal chewing tobacco plant uncovered in hangar in Riga

Officers of the State Police in October uncovered a hangar equipped for the production of chewing tobacco, which is illegal in Latvia, LETA was told at the State Police.

Law enforcement officers, who had obtained information about a suspected underground tobacco factory, raided the plant which had been set up in a hangar in an industrial territory and found premises equipped with automated tobacco production lines.





While searching the premises, the policemen seized 20,000 cans with chewing tobacco, 100 liters of a liquid substance containing alcohol, 45 liters of liquid nicotine and EUR 3,000 in cash. They also seized several units of equipment and bags with various chemicals meant for tobacco production.





Four persons, apparently involved in the illegal tobacco production enterprise, were also detained at the scene. Their role in the criminal activities has yet to be clarified.

A criminal procedure has been started over illegal possession or sale of alcohol and tobacco in large amounts, which is a criminal offense carrying a jail term of up to one year, a short-term arrest, community work or a fine.