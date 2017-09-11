Crime, Latvia, Legislation
Illegal chewing tobacco plant uncovered in hangar in Riga
Law enforcement officers, who had obtained information about
a suspected underground tobacco factory, raided the plant which had been set up
in a hangar in an industrial territory and found premises equipped with
automated tobacco production lines.
While searching the premises, the policemen seized 20,000
cans with chewing tobacco, 100 liters of a liquid substance containing alcohol,
45 liters of liquid nicotine and EUR 3,000 in cash. They also seized several
units of equipment and bags with various chemicals meant for tobacco
production.
Four persons, apparently involved in the illegal tobacco
production enterprise, were also detained at the scene. Their role in the
criminal activities has yet to be clarified.
A criminal procedure has been started over illegal possession
or sale of alcohol and tobacco in large amounts, which is a criminal offense
carrying a jail term of up to one year, a short-term arrest, community work or
a fine.
