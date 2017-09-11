Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology
Gemalto files counterclaim against Estonian Police, Border Guard Board
Gemalto filed to
the Harju County Court a statement of claim against the Police and Border
Guard Board due to the circumstance that the Police and Border Guard Board in
bad faith terminated negotiations regarding a compromise agreement, Gemalto said.
«As was announced on September 27, Gemalto
regrets the Police and Border Guard Board's abrupt decision to end the nearly
completed negotiations regarding a friendly compromise agreement, which was
followed by the baseless and unprecedented statement of claim submitted to
court by the Police and Border Guard Board -- in a sum that was
absolutely disproportionate compared to what the Police and Border Guard
Board itself was offering in the draft of the compromise agreement,» the
company said.
According to Gemalto, the
company cannot be held responsible for this kind of a solution as it has for
the entire time held the aforementioned negotiations for a peaceful compromise
agreement with extreme confidentiality and in good faith. «Taking this into
account, Gemalto has decided to
respond and take appropriate legal steps in order to protect its rights and
legitimate interests,» the company added.
Gemalto added
that it has not violated contractual obligations, will continue to fulfill them
and will not issue any additional comments.
The Police and Border Guard Board at the end of September filed a court
action by which it seeks a contractual penalty of 152 mln euros from Gemalto AG. The action was filed with
the Harju County Court in connection with a breach of contract by Gemalto AG that has to do with the
generating of electronic ID-card private keys outside the card's chip, which
was disclosed in May this year.
«To ensure the security of the ID-card, it is important to have
confidence that private keys can be nowhere else than in the chip of the card.
Therefore we have also set the requirement that private keys can be generated
only inside the chip. Unfortunately, it was revealed that the contractual
partner breached this requirement for years, and we view this as a very
substantive breach of contract. The analysis by experts at Cybernetica clearly demonstrated that a breach like this could have
taken place only as a result of knowing and intentional action by the
contractual partner,» Krista Aas, deputy director general of the Police
and Border Guard Board, said then.
The faulty ID-cards were issued between January 2011 and Oct. 16, 2014 and the faulty residence permit cards between January 2011 and Dec. 17, 2014, and were updated at the service offices of the Police and Border Guard Board from July 2012 to July 2017. Altogether such cards numbered over 74,000, and on June 1, 2018, the Police and Border Guard Board declared the certificates of 11,111 ID-cards and residence permit cards invalid.
