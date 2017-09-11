Gemalto files counterclaim against Estonian Police, Border Guard Board

Gemalto AG, the company that used to manufacture electronic ID-cards for Estonia and is in several disputes with the state of Estonia, has filed a counterclaim against the Police and Border Guard Board accusing the state of terminating pre-agreement negotiations in bad faith, informs LETA/BNS.

Gemalto filed to the Harju County Court a statement of claim against the Police and Border Guard Board due to the circumstance that the Police and Border Guard Board in bad faith terminated negotiations regarding a compromise agreement, Gemalto said.





«As was announced on September 27, Gemalto regrets the Police and Border Guard Board's abrupt decision to end the nearly completed negotiations regarding a friendly compromise agreement, which was followed by the baseless and unprecedented statement of claim submitted to court by the Police and Border Guard Board -- in a sum that was absolutely disproportionate compared to what the Police and Border Guard Board itself was offering in the draft of the compromise agreement,» the company said.





According to Gemalto, the company cannot be held responsible for this kind of a solution as it has for the entire time held the aforementioned negotiations for a peaceful compromise agreement with extreme confidentiality and in good faith. «Taking this into account, Gemalto has decided to respond and take appropriate legal steps in order to protect its rights and legitimate interests,» the company added.





Gemalto added that it has not violated contractual obligations, will continue to fulfill them and will not issue any additional comments.





The Police and Border Guard Board at the end of September filed a court action by which it seeks a contractual penalty of 152 mln euros from Gemalto AG. The action was filed with the Harju County Court in connection with a breach of contract by Gemalto AG that has to do with the generating of electronic ID-card private keys outside the card's chip, which was disclosed in May this year.





«To ensure the security of the ID-card, it is important to have confidence that private keys can be nowhere else than in the chip of the card. Therefore we have also set the requirement that private keys can be generated only inside the chip. Unfortunately, it was revealed that the contractual partner breached this requirement for years, and we view this as a very substantive breach of contract. The analysis by experts at Cybernetica clearly demonstrated that a breach like this could have taken place only as a result of knowing and intentional action by the contractual partner,» Krista Aas, deputy director general of the Police and Border Guard Board, said then.





The faulty ID-cards were issued between January 2011 and Oct. 16, 2014 and the faulty residence permit cards between January 2011 and Dec. 17, 2014, and were updated at the service offices of the Police and Border Guard Board from July 2012 to July 2017. Altogether such cards numbered over 74,000, and on June 1, 2018, the Police and Border Guard Board declared the certificates of 11,111 ID-cards and residence permit cards invalid.