Wednesday, 24.10.2018, 18:50
Broadcasting watchdog to turn to court against former board of Latvian public radio
Abolins said that LR shareholders met today and decided to initiate a civil proceeding against former LR board – Aldis Paulins, Sigita Roke and Uldis Lavrinovics, claiming that the board shoul compensate for the loss. The sum of the claim is EUR 33,193.41. The loss has been caused by significant inaccuracies in accountancy and personal data, and failure to fully evaluate legal consequences.
NEPLP member Patriks Griva underscored that LR earlier had complicated times, and the former LR board was dismissed. “Not everything happened smoothly, but we are satisfied with the present situation,” said Griva.
“The report of the State Audit Office mentions risks in sponsorship agreements and in relation themes of radio programs,” said Griva. Also, there had been double financing risks and unfair payment of bonuses to certain employees, Griva said.
