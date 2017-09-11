Much has been achieved in reducing the number of non-citizens in Latvia since 2008 – Foreign Ministry

Since 2008, much has been achieved in reducing the number of non-citizens in Latvia, the Foreign Ministry points out in a report to be submitted to the United Nations on economic, social and cultural rights from 2008 to 2017, cities LETA.

The report describes what has been achieved during this period in fighting corruption, reducing the shadow economy, preventing discrimination, reducing the number of non-citizens, gender equality, reducing the unemployment level, providing employment for the disabled, fighting sexual harassment at the workplace, workplace safety and rights, as well as other matters.





In regards to reducing the number of non-citizens in the country, the Foreign Ministry points out in the report that the number of non-citizens made up 20% of the country's resident in 2008, compared to 14.3% in 2011, and 11.07% in 2017 – or 214,206 persons.