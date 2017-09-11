EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
Much has been achieved in reducing the number of non-citizens in Latvia since 2008 – Foreign Ministry
Since 2008, much has been achieved in reducing the number of non-citizens in Latvia, the Foreign Ministry points out in a report to be submitted to the United Nations on economic, social and cultural rights from 2008 to 2017, cities LETA.
The report
describes what has been achieved during this period in fighting corruption,
reducing the shadow economy, preventing discrimination, reducing the number of
non-citizens, gender equality, reducing the unemployment level, providing
employment for the disabled, fighting sexual harassment at the workplace,
workplace safety and rights, as well as other matters.
In regards
to reducing the number of non-citizens in the country, the Foreign Ministry
points out in the report that the number of non-citizens made up 20% of the
country's resident in 2008, compared to 14.3% in 2011, and 11.07% in 2017 – or
214,206 persons.
