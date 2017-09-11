Former MP Klavins sentenced to 120 hours of community service and repay 9,948 euros to the national budget

The Prosecutor General's Office has sentenced former Greens/Farmers MP Askolds Klavins 120 hours community service and ordered him to repay 9,948 euros to the national budget, informs LETA.

Photo: skaties.lv.

Klavins has admitted to defrauding the state of transportation compensation while serving as MP.





As reported, the investigation, which was started on May 2 of 2018, has obtained evidence to suggest that MP Klavins had been misusing his public office for private gains from November 1, 2016 to May 2018, causing significant damage to the Saeima budget, according to the KNAB statement.





Klavins, who became an MP in June 2016 but relinquished his Saeima mandate in September in wake of the scandal, received EUR 115 a month in transport compensations from July to October 2016, according to information on the parliament’s website. After declaring his address of residence in Liepaja, his transport compensations increased to EUR 560-736 depending on the month.





Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Aizliegtais Panemiens, the investigative journalism program of the Latvian public television, reported in September that a potential employee, applying for a job at a Gandrs outdoor sporting goods store that belongs to Klavins, had been offered a double payment system, suggesting of unreported wages paid in the company. The investigation into this incident continues.