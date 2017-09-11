Crime, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
Former MP Klavins sentenced to 120 hours of community service and repay 9,948 euros to the national budget
Photo: skaties.lv.
Klavins has
admitted to defrauding the state of transportation compensation while serving
as MP.
As
reported, the investigation, which was started on May 2 of 2018, has obtained
evidence to suggest that MP Klavins had been misusing his public office for
private gains from November 1, 2016 to May 2018, causing significant damage to
the Saeima budget, according to the KNAB statement.
Klavins,
who became an MP in June 2016 but relinquished his Saeima mandate in September
in wake of the scandal, received EUR 115 a month in transport compensations
from July to October 2016, according to information on the parliament’s
website. After declaring his address of residence in Liepaja, his transport
compensations increased to EUR 560-736 depending on the month.
Meanwhile,
in a separate matter, Aizliegtais
Panemiens, the investigative journalism program of the Latvian public
television, reported in September that a potential employee, applying for a job
at a Gandrs outdoor sporting goods
store that belongs to Klavins, had been offered a double payment system,
suggesting of unreported wages paid in the company. The investigation into this
incident continues.
