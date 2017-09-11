EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.10.2018, 14:00
Lithuania's major drugstore chains fear watchdog probe's influence on business
The companies want the Competition Council to keep only information
covering a period from August 30, 2017.
The dispute between the companies and the watchdog will be further heard
by the court of first instance which had rejected the companies' appeal, the
Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuanian ruled last week.
The Competition Watchdog launched its probe into whether the drugstore
chains' agreements comply with the Law on Competition on March 21. Officials
then carried out searches at the companies' premises and, the companies say, seized
too much information, including personal information and information related to
the lawyer's professional secrecy, the court ruling states.
The fact that representatives of the Competition Council visited the
companies and seized documents was confirmed in March by representatives of Eurovaistine, Gintarine Vaistine and Limedika.
The competition watchdog then refused to comment.
Around 1,300 drugstores operate in Lithuania, and over 1,000 are chain
drugstores. Nemuno Vaistine operates
295 drugstores, followed by Eurovaistine
(285), Gintarine Vaistine (230, Norfos Vaistine (96) and Beny Vaistine Lietuva (83).
- 15.10.2018 European socdems discussed future of left-wing ideas in Vilnius
- 15.10.2018 Problems in banking and transit sectors hinder Latvia's economic development – Dombrovskis
- 15.10.2018 Unaudited consolidated revenue of PRFoods down 30.9% on year in September
- 15.10.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 30%
- 15.10.2018 Electricity market price set to grow 20% in Lithuania
- 15.10.2018 В Литве рыночная цена на электроэнергию вырастет на 20% в 2019 году
- 15.10.2018 Ильгюциемский Porter alus получил награду Grand Gold в Мадриде
- 15.10.2018 Tele2 инвестирует 300 тыс. евро в развитие клиентских центров
- 15.10.2018 Оборот концерна PRFoods в сентябре упал почти на треть
- 15.10.2018 В Люксембурге утверждают квоты на промысел в Балтийском море