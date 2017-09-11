Lithuania's major drugstore chains fear watchdog probe's influence on business

Limedika, Gintarine Vaistine and Norfos Vaistine, operating one of the largest drugstore chains in Lithuania, have turned to court with a request to order the Competition Council to return information which, they say, is not related to the ongoing probe into competition-restricting agreements, the competition watchdog launched earlier this year, informs LETA/BNS.

The companies want the Competition Council to keep only information covering a period from August 30, 2017.





The dispute between the companies and the watchdog will be further heard by the court of first instance which had rejected the companies' appeal, the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuanian ruled last week.





The Competition Watchdog launched its probe into whether the drugstore chains' agreements comply with the Law on Competition on March 21. Officials then carried out searches at the companies' premises and, the companies say, seized too much information, including personal information and information related to the lawyer's professional secrecy, the court ruling states.





The fact that representatives of the Competition Council visited the companies and seized documents was confirmed in March by representatives of Eurovaistine, Gintarine Vaistine and Limedika. The competition watchdog then refused to comment.





Around 1,300 drugstores operate in Lithuania, and over 1,000 are chain drugstores. Nemuno Vaistine operates 295 drugstores, followed by Eurovaistine (285), Gintarine Vaistine (230, Norfos Vaistine (96) and Beny Vaistine Lietuva (83).