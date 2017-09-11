Crime, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 22:19
Priest suspected of human trafficking vehemently denies his guilt
Asked if he
has committed the crimes he is accused of, Zeila said: "No, no, no".
"For nearly 24 hours I could not comprehend what this arrest meant. For
buying and selling people, I did not understand it," Delfi quoted the
priest as saying. "Only later it occurred to me what it was about... I
have neither bough nor sold anyone," Zeila said.
Zeila said
he was glad about the law enforcement authorities' decision to free him on bail
as it meant that "something was changing for the better" in his case.
As
reported, Zeila has been released on 5,000 euros bail, State Police spokeswoman
Simona Gravite told.
She said
that the priest's defense lawyers had submitted a request to the police asking
to release him on bail. Upon assessing the suspect's heath condition and
evidence currently in the process of evaluation, as well as consulting the
supervising prosecutor, it was decided to grant the request and release the
detained priest on 5,000 euros bail.
According to information, Zeila is staying in Riga for now. His return to Rezekne will depend on his doctors' decision as he might need to remain in medical care for some time.
Zeila had
been in custody since end-August.
As
reported, in August this year, the police unit for combating trafficking and
pimping received information from a nongovernmental organization that several
men might have been sexually abusing a defenseless, mentally retarded adult
male.
On August
29, investigators in Riga and Rezekne detained three persons, born in 1945,
1955 and 1958. One of them was a clergyman. The law enforcement officers also
conducted two searches in Riga and Rezekne and seized various video and photo
files to check them for any forbidden content.
Since the
victim was abused while being in a defenseless state, a criminal procedure was
started over human trafficking in an organized group, which is a criminal offense
carrying a jail term of three to 12 years.
A criminal
procedure has also been started over sexual abuse of defenseless person in a
group. This crime is punishable with a life sentence or a jail term of five to
20 years.
Citing
information at its disposal, Latvia’s Delfi news portal reported that the
oldest suspect in the sex abuse case is Pavels Zeila. He is the parish priest
at Our Lady of Sorrows parish, Rezekne, Dukstigals and Prezma parish, superior
of the Vicariate of Latvia and dean of Rezekne deanery, according to
information available at Katolis.lv, the website of Latvia’s Roman Catholic
Church.
