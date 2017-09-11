Airport, Legislation, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.10.2018, 11:33
Wizz Air wins domain dispute with Lithuanian travel agency
The court concluded that the Hungarian airline brand was
established in September, 2007, and the Lithuanian company created the
wizzair-skrydziai.lt domain in February, 2013, and the wizzair.lt domain was
created in July, 2016.
The Court of Appeal of Lithuania ruled that the wizzair.lt
domain used by the defendant, ZigZag
Travel, is identical to the claimant Wizz
Air Hungary Kft's registered
brand "wizzair", and the wizzair-skrydziai.lt domain is mistakenly
similar to the claimant's brand and name Wizz
Air Hungary Kft.
A website traffic analysis showed that the majority of
Lithuanian users found the the wizzair.lt and wizzair-skrydziai.lt websites by
directly looking for the Wizz Air name or the "wizzair" brand, and
not by looking for Zigzag Travel.
Zigzag Travel told
the court fact alone that the domains were identical or mistakenly similar to
the Wizz Air brand did not mean that their registration violated the Hungarian
company's rights and fair competition.
Wizz Air, however,
told the court that Zigzag Travel was using the domains and websites they lead
to unfairly as the Lithuanian travel agency attracted clients not by means of
its own brand and reputation but by using Wizz
Air' reputation and brand without permission.
- 08.10.2018 Lithuanian Railways up passenger numbers by quarter in September
- 08.10.2018 EU to submit written submission in Tallinna Vesi tariff dispute
- 08.10.2018 Lithuania wants to attract major data centers to Kruonis industrial park
- 08.10.2018 DIY chain Senukai comes under Lithuanian competition watchdog's scrutiny
- 08.10.2018 Leedo seeking bankruptcy of Saaremaa Laevakompanii
- 05.10.2018 Ryanair реагирует на забастовки работников закрытием авиабаз
- 05.10.2018 Балтийские страны планируют тестировать беспилотный транспорт на шоссе Via Baltica
- 05.10.2018 Долг Hymana Holdings в 10,7 млн. евро перед Snaige перенимает член правления
- 05.10.2018 Доходы Klaipedos nafta в 2018 году снизились на 4,8% до 75,7 млн евро
- 05.10.2018 Latvia, Japan agree on possibility to launch direct flights