Crime, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 18:42
Latvian customs officials seize 24,528 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes
The containers had been imported from China. The loss caused to the
trademark holder is about 2.93 mln euros.
When inspecting the containers, customs officials discovered sports
footwear in them. Some shoes were without any brands, but the majority carried
the brand of Nike and had signs of counterfeit.
Representatives of Nike Innovate
C.V. were asked to provide their opinion on the shoes and they confirmed
that these are counterfeit goods.
VID representative Andis Stinka told that the containers with
counterfeit goods had arrived at the Riga Freeport in December 2016. Finally,
the transporter of the cargo applied for customs control, and the counterfeit
goods were thus discovered.
Stinka said that recipients of the cargo were two persons in Russia. “Possibly,
they had not come to pick up the cargo in fear of being caught. It is hard to
tell whether the cargo had been meant for the Russian market or the Latvian
market. Also if the recipients came to collect the cargo, it should have
undergo customs control,” said Stinka.
The cargo will now be mechanically destroyed in a waste management
company.
This year customs officials have seized in total 42,000 pairs of
counterfeit Nike shoes. In March customs officials seized 17,472 pairs of fake
Nike shoes at the Riga Freeport.
- 04.10.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 3.3% in eight months of 2018
- 04.10.2018 Latvia’s parliament supports proposal to ban free plastic bags at shops
- 04.10.2018 DFDS Seaways is looking for additional ferry
- 04.10.2018 Liepaja Airport sees considerable increase in passenger turnover in September
- 04.10.2018 Mikrotikls co-owner Arnis Riekstins tops Latvia's rich list
- 04.10.2018 Business investment rate stable at 23% in the euro area; business profit share down to 40.6%
- 04.10.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9%
- 04.10.2018 In August, industrial output grew by 6.5% in Latvia
- 04.10.2018 Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments to curb instant loan costs
- 04.10.2018 Illegal raw tobacco processing plants setting up in Lithuania – customs officials