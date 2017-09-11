Three persons shot at private clinic in Aizpute on Sunday

Three persons were shot at a private clinic in Aizpute Region in Southwestern Latvia today, LETA was informed by the State Police.

Police are currently at the scene determining the circumstances of the incident.





Police say that the incident happened at an adjacent guest house, and that the injuries to the persons involved are not life threatening.





There is no information about the shooter yet.





According to information obtained by LETA, the incident happened at the Vitality Academy clinic.