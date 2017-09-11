EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Railways, Transport
Friday, 28.09.2018, 11:18
Procurement Monitoring Bureau finds no violations in Pasazieru Vilciens’ tender for purchasing electric trains
Stadler said in its petition that, judging from
information available on Talgo's
website, the company's business of building electric trains, traveling at 120
to 160 kilometers per hour, was still in development and therefore the
company's bid did not meet the requirements of Pasazieru Vilciens' tender.
On the
other hand, Pasazieru Vilciens said
that it had no doubts about Talgo's
compliance with all tender requirements. The Procurement Monitoring Bureau said
in its conclusion that, while Talgo
may not have the experience of building trains specified in the tender
requirements, the bidders were not required to have such experience.
Therefore
there are no grounds to believe that Talgo's
bid did not meet the requirements of the tender, the Procurement Monitoring
Bureau said. The bureau's decision may be appealed to the Administrative
District Court in one month's time.
As
reported, Pasazieru Vilciens has
received technical offers from Talgo,
Stadler, Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles
S.A. (CAF), and Czech company Skoda Vagonka a.s.
Pasazieru Vilciens plans to purchase 32 electric passenger trains
to replace its obsolete rolling stock, which is incompatible with the new
public transport system developed by the Road Transport Administration and no
longer meets passengers’ requirements.
