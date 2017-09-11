Procurement Monitoring Bureau finds no violations in Pasazieru Vilciens’ tender for purchasing electric trains

The Procurement Monitoring Bureau of Latvia has found no violations in the joint-stock company Pasazieru Vilciens’ (Passenger Train) tender for purchase of new trains, and turned down a complaint filed by Stadler Polska Sp.z.o.o (Stadler), which said that a bid submitted by the Spanish company Patentes Talgo S.L.U. (Talgo), and accepted by Pasazieru Vilciens, did not meet tender requirements, informs LETA/BNS.

Stadler said in its petition that, judging from information available on Talgo's website, the company's business of building electric trains, traveling at 120 to 160 kilometers per hour, was still in development and therefore the company's bid did not meet the requirements of Pasazieru Vilciens' tender.





On the other hand, Pasazieru Vilciens said that it had no doubts about Talgo's compliance with all tender requirements. The Procurement Monitoring Bureau said in its conclusion that, while Talgo may not have the experience of building trains specified in the tender requirements, the bidders were not required to have such experience.





Therefore there are no grounds to believe that Talgo's bid did not meet the requirements of the tender, the Procurement Monitoring Bureau said. The bureau's decision may be appealed to the Administrative District Court in one month's time.





As reported, Pasazieru Vilciens has received technical offers from Talgo, Stadler, Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A. (CAF), and Czech company Skoda Vagonka a.s.





Pasazieru Vilciens plans to purchase 32 electric passenger trains to replace its obsolete rolling stock, which is incompatible with the new public transport system developed by the Road Transport Administration and no longer meets passengers’ requirements.