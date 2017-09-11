Banks, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 11:41
ECB slams Latvia for banning Rimsevics before criminal case
Latvia
violated EU law by enforcing security measures targeting its central bank
governor before a local tribunal could rule on the substance and without
providing key information, a lawyer for the ECB told a 15-judge panel at the EU
Court of Justice on Tuesday. The state decided to apply “the most restrictive”
available measure -- effectively suspending the governor “of all his core
functions until the end of the criminal proceedings,” the ECB said.
Rimsevics
is fighting charges he accepted 250,000 euros in bribes and a trip to Russia
from a commercial bank in exchange for helping it with regulatory issues. He’s
been restricted from leaving the country and carrying out his duties, setting
up Tuesday’s clash between Latvia and the ECB. The furor is part of a bigger
financial storm for the nation, whose financial industry is retrenching amid
allegations of wide-scale money laundering.
The EU
court in July ordered Latvia to partly suspend security measures that prevent
Rimsevics from naming an alternate to replace him at ECB Governing Council
meetings. Earlier this month, Rimsevics temporarily handed over his ECB voting
rights to his deputy until the end of the year, ending a standoff that’s left
the Baltic country without an official voice on the Governing Council,
Bloomberg writes.
“The only
information the ECB has received as to the accusations and evidence of the
charges against the governor does not provide sufficient details for the ECB to
consider whether exceptional circumstances apply,” Vineta Cukste-Jurjeva, a lawyer for the ECB, told the
Luxembourg-based court. Up until today, “the ECB has seen no evidence to the
contrary” and “usually, the governor remains innocent until proven guilty.”
Rimsevics
is also directly challenging the restrictions at the EU court, arguing his
nation’s decision violates the bloc’s rules providing that the head of a
central bank can only be relieved from his office based on “the conviction and
high level of certainty of actual misconduct.”
In this
case, the governor remains in his post, but finds himself relieved from his
core functions “based on the assumption of a criminal act,” without clear
evidence, his lawyer Martins Kveps,
told the EU judges.
Unlike
criminal sanctions, the security measures at issue here “are temporary” to
allow for a prompt and effective investigation and trial, Jekaterina Davidovica, a lawyer for Latvia told the court.
“Latvia has
initiated criminal proceedings against the governor for a very serious
misconduct” but it’s not a criminal penalty, she said. The measures imposed
seek to “avoid interference in the criminal investigations, to preclude further
crimes.”
While the
ECB did receive some information, Latvia didn’t provide it with the file
concerning the actual guilt. The nation will inform the ECB of the charges,
said Davidovica.
Advocate
General Juliane Kokott of the EU
court said she’ll publish a non-binding opinion on November 28, 2018. A ruling
is expected not long after, because the dispute is being handled under a
fast-track procedure.
- 27.09.2018 Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 13.2% in 2018
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing
- 27.09.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 19.4% year-on-year in 2018
- 27.09.2018 Latvian national, operator of counter antivirus service, sentenced to 14 years in prison in US
- 27.09.2018 Готовится запуск железнодорожного маршрута между Берлином и Санкт-Петербургом через Латвию и Литву
- 27.09.2018 В 2018 году латвийские ГЭС произвели на 19,4% меньше электроэнергии
- 26.09.2018 Younger people have more positive view on Latvia
- 26.09.2018 airBaltic flight slightly disrupted after striking birds on landing