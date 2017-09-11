ECB slams Latvia for banning Rimsevics before criminal case

The European Central Bank accused Latvia of “disregarding entirely” the constitutional independence of Governing Council member Ilmars Rimsevics in a face off at the European Union’s highest court amid a criminal probe that’s shaken the Baltic nation, informs LETA/Bloomberg.

Latvia violated EU law by enforcing security measures targeting its central bank governor before a local tribunal could rule on the substance and without providing key information, a lawyer for the ECB told a 15-judge panel at the EU Court of Justice on Tuesday. The state decided to apply “the most restrictive” available measure -- effectively suspending the governor “of all his core functions until the end of the criminal proceedings,” the ECB said.





Rimsevics is fighting charges he accepted 250,000 euros in bribes and a trip to Russia from a commercial bank in exchange for helping it with regulatory issues. He’s been restricted from leaving the country and carrying out his duties, setting up Tuesday’s clash between Latvia and the ECB. The furor is part of a bigger financial storm for the nation, whose financial industry is retrenching amid allegations of wide-scale money laundering.





The EU court in July ordered Latvia to partly suspend security measures that prevent Rimsevics from naming an alternate to replace him at ECB Governing Council meetings. Earlier this month, Rimsevics temporarily handed over his ECB voting rights to his deputy until the end of the year, ending a standoff that’s left the Baltic country without an official voice on the Governing Council, Bloomberg writes.





“The only information the ECB has received as to the accusations and evidence of the charges against the governor does not provide sufficient details for the ECB to consider whether exceptional circumstances apply,” Vineta Cukste-Jurjeva, a lawyer for the ECB, told the Luxembourg-based court. Up until today, “the ECB has seen no evidence to the contrary” and “usually, the governor remains innocent until proven guilty.”





Rimsevics is also directly challenging the restrictions at the EU court, arguing his nation’s decision violates the bloc’s rules providing that the head of a central bank can only be relieved from his office based on “the conviction and high level of certainty of actual misconduct.”

In this case, the governor remains in his post, but finds himself relieved from his core functions “based on the assumption of a criminal act,” without clear evidence, his lawyer Martins Kveps, told the EU judges.





Unlike criminal sanctions, the security measures at issue here “are temporary” to allow for a prompt and effective investigation and trial, Jekaterina Davidovica, a lawyer for Latvia told the court.





“Latvia has initiated criminal proceedings against the governor for a very serious misconduct” but it’s not a criminal penalty, she said. The measures imposed seek to “avoid interference in the criminal investigations, to preclude further crimes.”





While the ECB did receive some information, Latvia didn’t provide it with the file concerning the actual guilt. The nation will inform the ECB of the charges, said Davidovica.





Advocate General Juliane Kokott of the EU court said she’ll publish a non-binding opinion on November 28, 2018. A ruling is expected not long after, because the dispute is being handled under a fast-track procedure.