Crime, Latvia, Legislation, Technology, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 11:41
Latvian national, operator of counter antivirus service, sentenced to 14 years in prison in US
Bondars was
convicted on May 16 of one count of conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud
and Abuse Act, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of
computer intrusion with intent to cause damage and aiding and abetting.
According
to testimony at trial and court documents, from at least 2009 until 2016,
Bondars operated Scan4you, which for
a fee provided computer hackers with information they used to determine whether
their malware would be detected by antivirus software, including and especially
by antivirus software used to protect major US retailers, financial
institutions and government agencies from computer intrusions.
A Scan4you customer, for example, used the
service to test malware that was subsequently used to steal approximately 40 mln
credit and debit card numbers, as well as approximately 70 mln addresses, phone
numbers and other pieces of personal identifying information, from retail store
locations throughout the United States, causing one retailer approximately 292 mln
U.S. dollars in expenses resulting from the intrusion. In issuing the sentence,
the court found the total loss amount of 20.5 bln U.S. dollars.
Another
participant in Scan4You, 36-year-old
Moscow resident Jurijs Martisevs,
pled guilty in March after he was arrested in Latvia and extradited over
objections from the Russian government.
- 27.09.2018 Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 13.2% in 2018
- 27.09.2018 ECB slams Latvia for banning Rimsevics before criminal case
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing
- 27.09.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 19.4% year-on-year in 2018
- 27.09.2018 Готовится запуск железнодорожного маршрута между Берлином и Санкт-Петербургом через Латвию и Литву
- 27.09.2018 В 2018 году латвийские ГЭС произвели на 19,4% меньше электроэнергии
- 26.09.2018 Younger people have more positive view on Latvia
- 26.09.2018 airBaltic flight slightly disrupted after striking birds on landing