US court: Estonian forex broker Tallinex must pay over USD 10 mln in restitution
"The Tallinex incident clearly indicates the international dimension of financial crime and that violators will be found and punished," Kilvar Kessler, head of the board of the Financial Supervision Authority, said in a press release. "The Financial Supervision Authority's communication with its U.S. colleagues is proof of how important and effective is the cross-border cooperation of state institutions."
The Financial Supervision Authority in 2014 submitted a complaint of crime regarding Tallinex OU to investigative bodies as the company provided forex investment services in Estonia without holding a corresponding activity license. The prosecutor's office launched a criminal case on the basis of the complaint, which was concluded in a compromise procedure in 2016. According to the regulation of the prosecutor, the necessary elements of an offense were fulfilled.
At the same time as a criminal procedure was ongoing in Estonia, Tallinex OU continued providing forex investment services outside the European Economic Community, also in the United States, while allegedly in possession of an activity license of the island state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
The Estonian financial watchdog cooperated fully with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to identify the content and volume of the forex investment services provided by Tallinex in the United States. The Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission and the Czech National Bank also participated in the cooperation.
The CTFC submitted a complaint to the court, as a result of which the court ordered Tallinex OU to pay 10.3 mln dollars in restitution to U.S. customers and a civil penalty of 681,888 dollars.
Tallinex OU is owned by Finnish nationals Terry Salo, Tommi Hamalainen and Turkka Partanen, as well as the Seychelles-registered company Trade Strategists Limited.
