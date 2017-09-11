Estonia, Legislation
Monday, 17.09.2018, 21:15
Partner in same-sex partnership has right to Estonian residence permit – court
The circuit
court found that in the procedure for the issuance of a fixed-term residence
permit the plaintiffs and their partners were given ungroundedly worse
treatment than people of different sex, for whom the possibility to get married
exists, a spokesperson for courts said. Since the family life of same-sex
couples and couples of different sex is protected equally under the
Constitution, the circuit could saw no sensible or relevant cause for such unequal
treatment.
The circuit
court also found, however, that the claims for the compensation of non-material
damage caused by the failure to provide the implementing provisions of the
Registered Partnership Act are not grounded. Specifically, the court found that
the infringement caused by the failure to provide the implementing provisions cannot
be considered excessively intense considering the situation of the plaintiffs.
The circuit
court found that the state has provided same-sex couples with the possibility
to enter into a registered partnership but has thus far failed to ensure the
possibility to realize the rights arising from the partnership agreement. The
Aliens Act sets out the possibility to issue a residence permit to a person
taking up residence with their spouse, but provides no legal basis for the
issuance of a residence permit to take up residence with one's partner in a
registered partnership.
Failure to
adopt the implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act has created
a situation where state institutions do not recognize cohabiting people of the
same sex as constituting a family and treat them differently from
heterosexual couples, who can enter into a marriage and obtain a residence
permit for taking up residence with their spouse.
The circuit
court forwarded the decision made on Monday to the Supreme Court, which is
entitled to deem invalid a provision of the law that is anti-constitutional.
The Supreme
Court of Estonia found last year that the protection of family life has not been
made conditional on the gender of family members or their sexual orientation.
Even though the state may in certain cases preclude the right of a person to
live with their family member in Estonia, cohabiting same-sex partners are
entitled to the protection of the state and restriction of their rights must
not run counter to the ban on discrimination and must be necessary in a
democratic society, the top court said.
The stance
of the Supreme Court is decisive in disputes over the constitutionality of a provision
of the law.
