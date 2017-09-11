Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 17.09.2018, 16:07
Estonia's Skinest Rail may take Lithuania to international arbitration court
Based on a draft government resolution that has been made publicly
available, the Transport Ministry will likely be authorized to represent
Lithuania in all possible disputes with Skinest Rail.
A Skinest Rail official, who
asked not to be named, told that the company plans to defend its rights outside
of Lithuania, with filing an international arbitration claim being among the
options.
Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways)
earlier this year refused to sign a contract on the purchase of railway
sleepers with Skinest Rail,
which had been named the winning bidder. The Lithuanian government stated in
June that the contract with Skinest
Baltija, worth over 3 mln euros, was not in line with national security
interests.
It said in a resolution Skinest
Rail's owner Oleg Ossinovski "maintains relations with
institutions of foreign states or natural or legal persons from those states
which increase the risk or pose a threat to national security".
Also, Ossinovski was a suspect in a corruption case in Latvia.
Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai in June signed a contract on railway sleepers
with Swetrak, the runner-up
bidder.
Skinest Rail
unsuccessfully appealed the decisions by the state railway company and the
government to Lithuanian courts.
Ossinovski's Skinest is accused
of giving a bribe of 500,000 euros in Latvia in reward for LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, a subsidiary of the Latvian state owned
railway company, purchasing four old locomotives for several mln euros from Skinest.
Estonia and Lithuania have signed an agreement on the promotion and
reciprocal protection of investments that entered into force on June 20, 1996.
- 17.09.2018 Lithuania's used car market up almost 9%
- 17.09.2018 Car travel dominates EU inland passenger journeys – Eurostat
- 17.09.2018 Стоимость аренды офисов в балтийских столицах – самая низкая в регионе
- 17.09.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 2.6% in first seven months of 2018
- 17.09.2018 Nordica в сентябре прекратит полеты в киевский аэропорт Жуляны
- 17.09.2018 В Латвии в 2016 году на отдых, культуру и религию было выделено больше, чем в Литве, и меньше, чем в Эстонии – Eurostat
- 14.09.2018 Латвия недовольна следующим проектом многолетнего бюджета ЕС – Кучинскис
- 14.09.2018 В 2020 году Латвия ничего не получит из фондов ЕС на дороги – Latvijas Valsts ceļi
- 14.09.2018 India's Tonbo Imaging setting up unit in Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Skvernelis invites Kaufland to come to Lithuania