Lithuanian transport minister calls Latvia's claims over Renge "a stab in the back"
"This
shows a very aggressive style. I'd even call it a stab in the back,"
Masiulis told.
"Normally,
before speaking about amounts, talks and discussions are held, positions
are presented and the other side is heard. It doesn't look to me like very
consistent work. It looks more like political desperation," he
said.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai said on Monday that it had received
a claim from Latvijas Dzelzcels
(Latvian Railways) for 57 mln euros in compensation for lost profits due to
the dismantling of the track. It turned out on Tuesday that LDz Cargo, a subsidiary of the Latvian
company, demands another 25.4 mln euros.
Latvia also
wants to be informed when train traffic between Mazeikiai, in northern
Lithuania, and Renge will be restored.
Masiulis
said that he has repeatedly assured his Latvian counterpart that the line will
be rebuilt.
"There
were no indications of a claim and this is why I regard this as
an unfriendly gesture," the Lithuanian minister said.
"Latvia
is holding elections early next month and I think we have to wait for the
elections and speak to those who will be in a position to solve these
issues," he added.
The
European Commission last year imposed a fine of 27.87 mln euros on Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai for hindering
competition in the rail freight market by dismantling the Renge track in 2008.
The Lithuanian
state railway company paid the fine in early January after filing an
appeal to the EU's General Court in Luxembourg against the Commission last
December.
