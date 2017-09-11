Airport, Crime, Latvia, Legislation, Russia
Airplane involved in Russia-Argentine cocaine case had been en route to Riga – TV channel
One of the airplane’s passengers was Latvian resident Gatis Luza who had published pictures
of the flight on social networks. Luza in an interview with the TV channel did
not deny that he had been on the flight, but did not further comment on it.
An anonymous source revealed that on October 16-19, 2017,
the airplane made a flight from Spain to Argentine and then to Latvia, landing
in several airports on the way.
In December 2016, Argentinian and Russian law enforcement
authorities launched an operation to bust cocaine transportation from
Argentine. 12 suitcases with 389 kilos of cocaine were discovered in the
territory of the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires.
The Argentinian police replaced cocaine with flour,and the
suitcases were later carried one the plane to Moscow as diplomatic luggage. A
number of people were detained, arriving to collect the cocaine.
Kovalchuk himself was detained in Germany in March and
extradited to Russia in July.
The TV channel reported earlier about transportation of
contraband goods from Latvia to Russia on minimbuses. The minibus transported
goods belonging by the company owned by Kovalchuk’s sister. The documents
accompanying the cargos suggested of relation with the Russian embassy in
Germany and Russian diplomats.
