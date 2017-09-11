Latvia, Law and Regulations, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 14:04
In Latvia eID cards to become mandatory identification documents in 2023
The
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry of Latvia drafted
the legislative amendments to transpose an EU regulation intended to enable
secure cross-border electronic transactions within the bloc's internal market.
The regulation obliges all EU member states to ensure by September 2018 that
people and businesses can use their own national electronic identification
schemes (eIDs) to access public services in other EU member states.
In order to
ensure that people can exercise their rights and fulfil obligations, receive
public services from any member state and send and receive electronic
documents, eID cards have to be made a primary form of identification.
"The
eID card will be mandatory for all citizens and non-citizens of Latvia who have
reached the age of 15. Passports, meanwhile, will become an optional document
people will be able to use as a travel document in countries where eID cards
are not recognized as valid identification and travel documents," the
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry said.
- 29.08.2018 Reorganization of ambulance crews in the regions put on hold
- 29.08.2018 EU Directorate: Latvia -- the poor and deteriorating quality of road infrastructure
- 29.08.2018 Latvia's HansaMatrix high-tech company raises sales 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 Latvia’s economic growth to slow down to 3.7% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020 – SEB
- 29.08.2018 Number of foreign tourists in Riga hotels grows 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 Baltics’ major food fair Riga Food 2018 coming in September
- 29.08.2018 На выставке Riga Food – вкус столетия Латвии
- 29.08.2018 Новая эпоха на рынке недвижимости – PropTech
- 29.08.2018 Временно прекращена реорганизация бригад неотложной помощи в регионах Латвии
- 29.08.2018 На борьбу с преступностью в Латвии будет дополнительно выделено 17 млн. евро