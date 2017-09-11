Culture, Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Retail
Latvian National Culture Center demands 76,512 euros from Bilesu Paradize ticket service for allegedly unlawfully collected commission
LNKC continues to solve its dispute with Bilesu Paradize on their contract. LNKC calls on the company to
revise all its revenues in relation to the ticket sales, including the 76,512 euros
that have been, according to LNKC, illegally collected for use of Bilesu Paradize online system.
Vasiljeva said that if Bilesu
Paradize does not transfer the money as requested, organizers of the
festival will enforce the sum at court.
LNKC director Signe Pujate explained that organizers of the
festival object the conduct of Bilesu
Paradize to collect additional payment from ticket buyers on the internet.
The company rejected the center’s request to transfer this money back to
customers or report on the sum that has been collected in these payments.
"We have estimated that Bilesu
Paradize might have collected 76,512 euros in these additional payments. We
are ready to reach a settlement, meet our obligations and pay Bilesu Paradize
for its services after we receive all revenues the company got from ticket
sales," said Pujate.
Bilesu Paradize co-owner
and director Eriks Nalivaiko earlier refused to comment on the possible
fraud during sale of the Song and Dance Festival. "Everybody interprets
the agreement in their own way, and I interpret in this way. Let lawyers solve
this dispute," he said.
Tickets to the Song and Dance Festival went on sale on March 3 of 2018. Bilesu Paradize won the tender for sale
of the tickets.
During the first day of the sale, there were more than 1 mln requests for
about 95,000 tickets. Long lines formed at the ticket offices in Riga and other
Latvian cities. The service was slow and people had to wait in lines for
several hours. By the end of the first day, tickets to 17 out of 19 festival’s
events were completely sold out.
The Latvian Song and Dance Festival dedicated to Latvia’s centenary was
held from June 30 until July 8 of 2018.
