Crime, Internet, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 17:13
In Latvia police arrest person running several fake news portals, his accomplice released on his own recognizance
The State Police's Cyber Crime Unit in July of 2018 opened a criminal
case after several companies and public institutions complained about fake news
being circulated online with the purpose to disturb the peace, the State Police
told.
The Cyber Crime Unit was able to trace the fake news to at least seven
online portals where they were originally published: tv-play.lv, neticams.net, redzams.lv, redzams.net, kasjauns.net,
parvisu.net, and atklats.com. The
portals were maintained by several persons who shared the fake news with users
of different social networks, prompting people to visit the websites where the
fake news stories were published.
The fake news stories dealt with all kinds of disasters, traffic
accidents and suchlike, for instance, collapsing shopping malls, falling
planes, major car crashes, with the goal of luring as many visitors as possible
to the websites.
These persons were paid by online advertisers for each visitor to their
websites, the police said.
On Tuesday, the police detained a man born in 1997 on charges of
disturbing the peace by organizing dissemination of fake news. The man already
has a criminal record and is currently held in Riga Central Prison. LETA has
information that the detained person is Endzins, a musician also known by the
name of Neids.
His accomplice, born in 2002, was detained on Thursday, he was later
released on his own recognizance.
The police have taken down all the websites that circulated fake news.
If convicted, Endzins can be sentenced to up to two years in prison,
community service, or a fine.
Earlier this summer, a new story published on redzams.net said that Alfa shopping mall had collapsed,
killing hundreds of people. The
story was shared by many Facebook users.
- 24.08.2018 Prosecutor's office arrests property of Spruds family's company, bringing Skanste neighborhood development project to a halt
- 24.08.2018 Latvian National Culture Center demands 76,512 euros from Bilesu Paradize ticket service for allegedly unlawfully collected commission
- 24.08.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1
- 24.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 24.08.2018 Большинство латвийских предприятий в сфере безопасности предпочитают работать в тени
- 24.08.2018 Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet – 678 mln euros
- 24.08.2018 В Риге задержан и арестован организатор порталов фейковых новостей
- 24.08.2018 Полиции Латвии не удалось найти оружие, из которого был убит Бункус
- 24.08.2018 Сейм Литвы осенью рассмотрит вопрос написания имен и фамилий – глава парламента
- 24.08.2018 ABLV Bank до конца года планирует уменьшить количество работников на 5-7%