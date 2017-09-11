Foodstuff, Latvia, Legislation
Lacu Gimene trademark of Russia's Pobeda Confectionery sweets maker declared invalid
The decision has been made after Latvia’s Laci bakery raised objections to the
trademark’s registration in Latvia, the board’s representatives told.
Laci marketing
head Ieva Miezubrale told LETA that
the Industrial Property Board of Appeals last week heard Laci bakery’s
objections to the registration of Pobeda
Confectionery’s trademark Lacu Gimene with the Latvian Patent Office in
2017.
Upon hearing both parties’ arguments, the Industrial
Property Board of Appeals ruled in the Latvian company's favor, stopping the
Russian company’s attempt to use the trademark resembling the Latvian company’s
name in a similar market segment in Latvia.
Normunds Skaugis,
the owner of Laci bakery, was
satisfied with the ruling of the Industrial Property Board of Appeals and said
that other companies’ attempts to use the highly reputed trademark in which Laci has invested nearly 25 years of
hard work are unacceptable.
“I believe that Latvia’s producers have to be prepared to
defend their name, work and investment, which is what we will be doing,” said
Skaugis.
Bakery Laci posted
EUR 8.14 mln in turnover last year, which is 9.5% more than in 2017, while the
company's profit fell 20.7% to EUR 132,601, according to Firmas.lv.
Laci was founded
in Babite Region in 1995, the company's share capital is EUR 961,860. Skaugis
is the sole owner of Laci; the company operates sixteen stores in Riga and
several regions of Latvia.
Founded in Russia in 2000,
Pobeda is one of the leading chocolate makers in Russia, turning out more
than 50,000 tons of chocolate annually and selling its products in more than 20
countries.
Pobeda Confectionery
was established in 2014 in Ventspils, Latvia. Pobeda Confectionery belongs to Andrey Muravyev, Vitaly Muravyev and Olga Muravyev. The company's share capital is EUR 3,060.
