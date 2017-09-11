Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania
Lithuanian competition watchdog drops Orlen Lietuva domination probe
Lithuania's Competition Council has dropped an investigation into alleged abuse by Orlen Lietuva, the only oil processing company, of its dominant position in the market or dyed diesel, informed LETA/BNS.
The competition watchdog initially decided against launching
a probe but was later ordered by court to investigate the situation in this
market.
The investigation which has been carried out since March,
2016 showed that several dozen companies selling such diesel operate in
Lithuania and compete with Orlen Lietuva.
Moreover, no evidence has been found that Orlen
Lietuva has restricted the sale of such diesel, and producers are able to
purchase such diesel from other suppliers, the council said.
The probe was ordered by the Suprime Administrative Court of
Lithuania in response to a request by the Union of Lithuanian Service Stations.
The decision can be appealed with Vilnius Regional
Administrative Court within 20 days.
