Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 17:02
Lithuanian court upholds Kaunas' decision to name Turkish firm as stadium contract winner
BC, Vilnius, 31.07.2018.
A court has upheld Kaunas' decision to name Turkey's Kayi Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret as the winning bidder for a contract to reconstruct the Darius and Girenas Stadium in Lithuania's second-biggest city, reported LETA/BNS.
The Kaunas Regional Court on Monday dismissed lawsuits by
two other bidders, Versina and LitCon, in which the
Vilnius-based engineering network companies contested the results of
the bidding.
It also lifted interim protection measures applied to the
contract in July, thus giving the go-ahead for continuing the reconstruction
work.
The ruling can be appealed to the Lithuanian Court of
Appeals within 14 days.
The Kaunas local authority signed the 46-mln-euro contract
with Kayi Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret
in mid-June, with plans to launch the reconstruction work in July and
complete it within 20 months.
A total of eight suppliers participated in the public
procurement process.
