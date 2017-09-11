Lithuanian court upholds Kaunas' decision to name Turkish firm as stadium contract winner

A court has upheld Kaunas' decision to name Turkey's Kayi Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret as the winning bidder for a contract to reconstruct the Darius and Girenas Stadium in Lithuania's second-biggest city, reported LETA/BNS.

The Kaunas Regional Court on Monday dismissed lawsuits by two other bidders, Versina and LitCon, in which the Vilnius-based engineering network companies contested the results of the bidding.





It also lifted interim protection measures applied to the contract in July, thus giving the go-ahead for continuing the reconstruction work.





The ruling can be appealed to the Lithuanian Court of Appeals within 14 days.





The Kaunas local authority signed the 46-mln-euro contract with Kayi Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret in mid-June, with plans to launch the reconstruction work in July and complete it within 20 months.

A total of eight suppliers participated in the public procurement process.