Complaint claims 26 Estonian employees of Danske formed criminal group
Hermitage Capital applied for a criminal investigation to be
launched against 26 employees of Danske's
Estonian branch. According to spokespeople for the Office of the Prosecutor
General, they have received the report of criminal offense. Aivar Rehe, former manager of the
Estonian branch of Danske Bank, asked
to be called again for comment but later did not answer his phone.
"Based
on existing information available, a group of at least 26 Estonian employees of
Danske Bank acted under the
leadership of Aivar Rehe and were guided by the purpose of personal gain. The
content of their activity to a great extent included creating opportunities for
money laundering, aiding money laundering and concealing that activity. This
activity involved at least 190 different bank accounts, of which the volume of
the transactions of 21 accounts exceeded altogether nine billion U.S.
dollars," it is said in the complaint addressed to Prosecutor General
Lavly Perling and the Financial
Intelligence Unit.
In addition
to long-time manager of Danske's
Estonian branch Aivar Rehe, other more significant names mentioned in the
complaint include the then head of finance Ivar
Pae, management board member Tonu
Vanajuur, personnel manager Liina
Oks and head of corporate banking Marek
Zacek.
"This
is a serious surprise for me, I am sincerely astounded," Oks said,
adding that she did not know anything about the movement of money within the
bank.
