Kaunas police uncover 2 firms engaged in illegal car registration activities

Police in Kaunas have uncovered two businesses engaged in illegal car registration activities, reported LETA/BNS.

"We noticed that two businesses were engaged in what we think were illegal activities near the (used car) market in the city of Kaunas," Darius Zukauskas, the Kaunas county police chief, told reporters on Friday.





"One of them registered cars, which were bought by non-EU citizens in Lithuania, under the company's name. Such cars would then go to Ukraine and other non-EU countries with Lithuanian documents and license plates," he said.





One firm has thus registered 3,000 cars, and the other has registered around 2,000 vehicles.





The second firm also sold forged insurance policies and other documents.





According to Zukauskas, that firm had a notary seal and a seal of the Kaunas technical checkup center and provided its clients with a full package of car registration documents.





Formal suspicions of improper management of accounts and unauthorized engagement in economic activities have been brought against two persons.





It is thought that they have illegally earned over 200,000 euros.