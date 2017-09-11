Car market, Legislation, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.07.2018, 20:03
Kaunas police uncover 2 firms engaged in illegal car registration activities
"We noticed that two businesses were engaged in what we think were illegal activities near the (used car) market in the city of Kaunas," Darius Zukauskas, the Kaunas county police chief, told reporters on Friday.
"One of them registered cars, which were bought by non-EU citizens in Lithuania, under the company's name. Such cars would then go to Ukraine and other non-EU countries with Lithuanian documents and license plates," he said.
One firm has thus registered 3,000 cars, and the other has registered around 2,000 vehicles.
The second firm also sold forged insurance policies and other documents.
According to Zukauskas, that firm had a notary seal and a seal of the Kaunas technical checkup center and provided its clients with a full package of car registration documents.
Formal suspicions of improper management of accounts and unauthorized engagement in economic activities have been brought against two persons.
It is thought that they have illegally earned over 200,000 euros.
- 20.07.2018 Глава Ассоциации автоперевозчиков Латвии: Будем реалистами - мы не найдем в Латвии 2 тысяч дальнобойщиков!
- 20.07.2018 Latvian imports of used cars down 6% in H1
- 20.07.2018 airBaltic receives tenth Airbus A220-300
- 20.07.2018 The 10th International Baltic Transport Forum will be held in Kaliningrad, Russia (Business Center “Na Ostrove") on September 6 – 7, 2018
- 20.07.2018 ЕК обнародовала информацию о подготовке к Брекзиту
- 20.07.2018 Пассажиропоток в аэропортах Литвы вырос 15,2%
- 20.07.2018 Continental приступает к строительству завода в Каунасской СЭЗ
- 20.07.2018 More than 3 bln EUR already accumulated by pension fund participants in Lithuania
- 20.07.2018 В тушении лесного пожара в Валдгалской волости будут задействованы дополнительные силы ГПСС