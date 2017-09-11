Latvian firefighters continue battling forest fire in Valdgale

Firefighters have been battling the blaze for over 60 hours, and there are still areas of open flames.





Firefighters have been battling the blaze night and day, and overnight continued to fight the blaze to make sure it does not spread. The fire has yet to be localized.





Local officials say that everything is being done to contain and localize the fire.





Representatives of the Talsi regional authority informed that by now the fire has destroyed a 400 hectares large area.





As reported, firefighters have been trying to contain a major peat and forest fire in Valdgale County, Talsi Region for three days now, there still are places where the fire keeps spreading, the Fire and Rescue Service's representative Inta Palkavniece told LETA.





One firefighter was hospitalized on Wednesday, said Palkavniece. There were more than fifty firefighters and rescuers working at the scene on Thursday.





Palkavniece reminded that, due to very hot and dry weather now, forest fires may be very unpredictable and dangerous, and residents are advised not to approach areas in the vicinity of the fire as they may suffer smoke poisoning.





Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Service, experts from State Forest Service and Latvijas Valsts Mezi forestry company, and two National Armed Forces' helicopters were battling the blaze on Thursday.





Almost all residents have been evacuated from the small village of Stikli as smoke from the fire has filled the air in the area.



