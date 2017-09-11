Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.07.2018, 10:59
Latvian firefighters continue battling forest fire in Valdgale
Firefighters have been battling the blaze for over 60 hours, and there are still areas of open flames.
Firefighters have been battling the blaze night and day, and overnight continued to fight the blaze to make sure it does not spread. The fire has yet to be localized.
Local officials say that everything is being done to contain and localize the fire.
Representatives of the Talsi regional authority informed that by now the fire has destroyed a 400 hectares large area.
As reported, firefighters have been trying to contain a major peat and forest fire in Valdgale County, Talsi Region for three days now, there still are places where the fire keeps spreading, the Fire and Rescue Service's representative Inta Palkavniece told LETA.
One firefighter was hospitalized on Wednesday, said Palkavniece. There were more than fifty firefighters and rescuers working at the scene on Thursday.
Palkavniece reminded that, due to very hot and dry weather now, forest fires may be very unpredictable and dangerous, and residents are advised not to approach areas in the vicinity of the fire as they may suffer smoke poisoning.
Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Service, experts from State Forest Service and Latvijas Valsts Mezi forestry company, and two National Armed Forces' helicopters were battling the blaze on Thursday.
Almost all residents have been evacuated from the small village of Stikli as smoke from the fire has filled the air in the area.
- 20.07.2018 Gunter Pauli: Effective use of Latvia's natural resources could create thousands of new jobs
- 20.07.2018 In 2017, 1 140 births fewer than a year ago were registered in Latvia
- 20.07.2018 Rimi Latvia retailer to transform its Supernetto discount stores into Rimi Mini groceries
- 19.07.2018 В Литве передано в суд дело о фиктивном вывозе отходов в Латвию
- 19.07.2018 Estonia's Graanul Invest opens office in Latvian capital
- 19.07.2018 Lukashenko might visit Latvia in foreseeable future
- 19.07.2018 Lithuanian firm charged with failure to take almost 6 mln tons of waste to Latvia
- 19.07.2018 Olainfarm pharmaceutical group raises sales 5% in H1
- 19.07.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 18.2% in H1
- 19.07.2018 Beer sales on Latvian border climb 80% on year in H1