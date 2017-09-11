Latvia, Legislation
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:47
Convicted participant of 2009 riots denied early release
The court
ruling can be appealed before Riga Regional within ten days. Berzins’ lawyer
Janis Mucenieks told journalists after the court hearing that the appeal would
be lodged.
At today’s
hearing, the court heard representatives of the Riga Central Prison, the State
Probation Service and witnesses called by the defense.
During the
court hearing it was revealed that a cellphone was found in Berzins’ cell in
the Riga Central Prison in May, which the prosecutor used as an argument
against releasing Berzins on parole.
Representatives
of the Riga Central Prison and the State Probation Service told the court that
they did not a reason for Berzins’ release on parole as he still has not
admitted his guilt.
As
reported, Berzins was convicted in Latvia for participation in the January 13,
2009, riot in Riga but fled the country to avoid serving his sentence of one
year and eight months which took effect in February 2016 after the Riga
Regional Court rejected Berzins' appeal against the guilty verdict and he was
supposed to go to jail. Berzins claimed that he was seeking political asylum in
the Czech Republic.
During an
online news conference via Skype in July 2016, Berzins announced that he felt
let down by the Latvian state. As a young boy, he had actively participated in
the drive for Latvia's independence but now the Latvian authorities want to put
him in jail, he complained. However, he did not deny that he had been throwing
cobblestones at the Latvian parliament building during the riot.
Berzins was
detained and jailed in the Czech Republic in spring 2017. In February 2018,
Berzins' lawyer said that Berzins had been beaten up by the Czech jail wardens.
On March 13, 2018, the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic as the final
instance court rejected Berzins' appeal against his extradition to Latvia. On
March 23, he got sent back to Latvia and was put in jail.
On January
13, 2009, a peaceful rally turned into a riot and over 50 rioters have been
convicted, although most got off with community service and only nine were
given real jail terms. The conditional sentence given to Berzins by the court
became a real jail term after the man failed to register with the State
Probation Service which was one of the conditions of his conditional sentence.
