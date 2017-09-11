Estonia has 7th highest suicide rate in EU

With 16 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants, Estonia registered the seventh highest rate of suicide among the European Union member states in 2015, informs LETA/Eurostat.

Lithuania had by far the highest rate of suicide among the member states -- 30. It was followed by Slovenia with 21 deaths due to intentional self-harm, Latvia and Hungary, both 19, Belgium and Croatia, both 17, and Estonia, 16.





At the opposite of the scale, the lowest rates of suicide were recorded in Cyprus, which had four suicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Greece registered five, Italy, six, the United Kingdom, seven, and Spain and Malta, both eight such deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.





At EU level, the suicide rate stood on average at 11 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015.

Out of the 5.2 mln deaths reported in the European Union in 2015, 56,200 or 1.1% were due to intentional self-harm. Almost eight in 10 suicides, or 77%, concerned men and about 31% were committed by a person aged between 45 and 60.





In absolute terms, Germany, with 10,200 deaths, and France, with 9,200, were the two member states recording the most suicides in 2015.