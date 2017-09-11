Economics, Education and Science, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 10.05.2018, 06:46
Latvia and Egypt see opportunities for expanding cooperation in economy and education
|Photo: mfa.gov.lv
The delegation was headed by Gamal Shiha, the group’s chairman. The parties discussed the main issues in bilateral relations and cooperation in business and education between the two countries.
State Secretary emphasized that Egypt was Latvia’s key economic partner in the region, and he suggested that the areas for potential cooperation such as ICT, forestry and agriculture should be further developed. In view of the annually increasing numbers of Egyptian students in Latvia’s educational institutions, Pildegovics expressed readiness to promote cooperation in education and science, especially in the field of technical education.
The parties also discussed recent developments in regional security and cooperation between Latvia and Egypt in international organizations.
The Egyptian parliamentary delegation is staying in Latvia on May 8 to 13. Their program includes meetings at the Saeima (the Latvian Parliament) and discussions with representatives from the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, and with senior administrative staff of several education institutions. MPs will also visit the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies.
The delegation is accompanied on its visit by the Ambassador of Latvia to Egypt, Iveta Sulca, and the non-resident Ambassador of Egypt to Latvia, Alaa Hegazy.
- 10.05.2018 UAE business representatives interested in expanding cooperation with Latvia
- 10.05.2018 EBRD expects Estonia to have the steepest economic growth in Baltics in 2018
- 10.05.2018 Achema quadruples FY net profit in 2017
- 10.05.2018 Estonia ready to share e-state experience with world
- 10.05.2018 Bank analysts expect annual inflation at 2.1-2.3% in Latvia in April
- 09.05.2018 1/5 Latvian population has never consulted family doctor during the past 12 months
- 09.05.2018 Misplaced fears over Nord Stream 2
- 09.05.2018 Loss from mandatory insurance in Latvia shrinks to EUR 120,000 in Q1
- 09.05.2018 Объем возмещений за ошибки бухгалтеров увеличился в 2017 году почти в шесть раз
- 09.05.2018 В майские праздники в странах Балтии существенно выросло число российских туристов