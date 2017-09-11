Latvia and Egypt see opportunities for expanding cooperation in economy and education

On May 9, 2018, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrejs Pildegovics, met with a delegation of the Egypt-Latvia parliamentary friendship group from the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt, LETA learned from the ministry.

Photo: mfa.gov.lv

The delegation was headed by Gamal Shiha, the group’s chairman. The parties discussed the main issues in bilateral relations and cooperation in business and education between the two countries.





State Secretary emphasized that Egypt was Latvia’s key economic partner in the region, and he suggested that the areas for potential cooperation such as ICT, forestry and agriculture should be further developed. In view of the annually increasing numbers of Egyptian students in Latvia’s educational institutions, Pildegovics expressed readiness to promote cooperation in education and science, especially in the field of technical education.





The parties also discussed recent developments in regional security and cooperation between Latvia and Egypt in international organizations.





The Egyptian parliamentary delegation is staying in Latvia on May 8 to 13. Their program includes meetings at the Saeima (the Latvian Parliament) and discussions with representatives from the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, and with senior administrative staff of several education institutions. MPs will also visit the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies.





The delegation is accompanied on its visit by the Ambassador of Latvia to Egypt, Iveta Sulca, and the non-resident Ambassador of Egypt to Latvia, Alaa Hegazy.