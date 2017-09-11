EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Latvian President promulgates bill banning offshore companies from bidding for public contracts
The new bill is a revised one from a previous bill passed by the parliament, but sent back for a repeat review by Vejonis.
According to the revised bill, the ban does not pertain to countries of the European Economic Zone and its territories, member states of the World Trade Organization, or countries with which the EU or Latvia have agreements on the opening of their markets for public tenders.
As reported, the Latvian parliament on February 1 had passed in the final reading legislative amendments banning off-shore companies from taking part in public tenders in Latvia. Also, those Latvian-registered companies in which more than 25 percent belong to the companies registered in low-tax or tax-free countries or territories would be barred from tendering for public contracts in Latvia. Bidders were to be excluded from the competition also if any of their subcontractors is an offshore company.
The legislation was proposed by the Saeima faction of the National Alliance.
Support for the new legislation was not unanimous, as some lawmakers voiced concerns that the provisions might not be consistent with the EU regulation.
Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis on sent the legislation back to the parliament for revision.
The revised bill was adopted on April 26, and will come into force on June 1.
