Latvian president backs year-long allowance for deceased pensioners' surviving spouses

The Saeima-approved legislative amendments according to which surviving spouses of deceased pensioners will be receiving 50 percent of their late spouse's pension for a period of twelve months, have won President Raimonds Vejonis' support and are likely to be promulgated, informs LETA.

President Vejonis said that the issue had been debated by the public and politicians for years and that finally the parliament had come up with a solution. "This is a responsible treatment of people who have lost their spouses, and I think that this system should be supported," the president said.





Asked if the adoption of the above legislation in fast-track procedure could be attributed to the upcoming parliamentary election, Vejonis said that only the lawmakers themselves could answer that question.





The president also indicated that since the amendments have been passed with an overwhelming majority of votes he has no other option but to sign them into law, which he is going to do.





As reported, on April 26, Saeima passed in the final reading amendments, according to which surviving spouses of deceased pensioners will be receiving 50 percent of their late spouse's pension for a period of twelve months.





The amendments were passed by 80 votes, with no abstentions and no votes against.





The amendments also stipulate increasing additional payments for those pensioners who retired in 1996, by EUR 1.5 per year in employment.





According to the legislation's preamble, paying 50 percent of deceased pensioners' pensions to their surviving spouses will cost the budget around EUR 8 million annually, and increasing additional payments to pensioners who retired in 1996 - EUR 1.03 million (this year).