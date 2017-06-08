EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.04.2018, 14:54
Most of complaints against Latvia rejected as inadmissible by ECHR
She said that every year the ECHR received around 300 complaints from Latvia but only few were actually accepted for hearing. For example, last year the court requested the Latvian government to provide explanations only in six cases.
According to Lice, people tend to think that you can complain to the ECHR about just about anything but it is not true. The ECHR only hears the cases pertaining to the European Convention on Human Rights.
Since 1997, Latvia has paid over EUR 2 million in compensations in accordance with the ECHR rulings. About a half of this amount or EUR 1.22 million were paid in a single case to two individuals, who were seeking just compensation for land in Riga that was expropriated in 1997 for the development of the Riga port.
Lice said that at the moment people were complaining about Latvia to the ECHR mostly about violations of the right to fair trial, the right to respect for private and family life and the right to property, concerning, for example, establishment of natural micro-reserves and the related compensations.
- 19.04.2018 Birth number still declining in Latvia in 2017
- 19.04.2018 More motorists pulled over during speed enforcement marathon in Latvia
- 19.04.2018 Латвийский парламент концептуально одобрил ограничение сотрудничества с компаниями-пустышками
- 19.04.2018 В Латвии снижается число новорожденных
- 19.04.2018 EU invests in Baltic power grid synchronization project
- 19.04.2018 FKTK предупреждает о нелицензированных провайдерах услуг вложений Nostro Technology и BeWiTech
- 19.04.2018 East Capital purchases Galleria Riga shopping center
- 19.04.2018 Швеция станет шестым домашним рынком Eesti Energia
- 19.04.2018 Maxima, Latvijas Dzelzcels and Rimi are Latvia’s largest employers