Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Security, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.04.2018, 06:40
Rescuers' salary to grow by 20%, police officers' by 10% in Estonia
According to the Ministry of the Interior, the salaries of domestic security workers got an additional 20 million euros at budget strategy talks.
Interior Minister Andres Anvelt said on Monday at the parliament that the raise of rescuers' salaries is "a historic breakthrough". He added that in the future the salaries of rescuers are to increase gradually so that the pay would retain competitive ability and would motivate people to become and remain rescuers.
According to Anvelt, the ministry's long-term goal is to bring the Rescue Board out of a budget deficit. While in 2016 an independent audit assessed that in order for the Rescue Board to function sustainably in the next 10 years, the additional money needed is 148.7 million euros, in 2017 the shortage fell to 111 million euros. The 2018 calculation is still being drawn up.
The minister added that Estonia's domestic security also increases this year due to the number of police officers increasing for the first time in more than 10 years.
