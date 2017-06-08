Prosecutor General: restrictions imposed on Rimsevics do not contradict EU laws

Latvian law enforcement institutions have not breached EU laws, imposing restrictive measures on Bank of Latvia president Ilmars Rimsevics, said Prosecutor General Eriks Kalnmeiers, cites LETA.

Kalnmeiers said in an interview with commercial LNT television today that Latvia’s jurisdiction is sovereign, and there can be no bans in the fight against corruption. There can be no ban to turn against a high state official if there are grounded suspicion on corruption, he said.





He said that possibly some terms might have been inaccurately interpreted and there might have been reports that Rimsevics has been dismissed from his position. Kalnmeiers underscored that security measures have been imposed on Rimsevics, and he has been banned to perform his office duties for the time of investigation, but nobody has fired him.





The prosecutor general said that investigation in the case is being conducted in line with the plan, and the opinion is being prepared for submission to the European Court of Justice.





As reported, the European Central Bank (ECB) has asked the European Court of Justice to decide whether Latvian authorities breached the law by preventing the head of Latvia's central bank from doing his job while he is investigated for suspected corruption.





The ECB has asked the European Court of Justice for "a ruling on whether Latvian authorities have breached European Union law" by suspending Ilmars Rimsevics from his post and preventing him from attending ECB meetings, the central bank said in a statement. ECB President Mario Draghi said at his last press conference in early March that governors "don't have enough information" on the case and would call on the court for its view.





Rimsevics’ lawyers have also turned to the European Court of Justice over the restrictions that are preventing Rimsevics from performing his office duties.





By imposing restrictions on Rimsevics, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has also infringed on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) independence, erroneously claiming that by working on the ECB Council, Rimsevics would perform functions of Bank of Latvia governor, said Rimsevics’ lawyer Saulvedis Varpins.





As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau is probing Rimsevics for soliciting and accepting a bribe worth at least EUR 100,000. Rimsevics, who was released from custody on bail, has been banned from performing his office duties, approaching certain persons and leaving Latvia. Rimevics, however, has vowed not to stand down as Bank of Latvia governor.