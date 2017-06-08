Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 05.04.2018, 15:34
Latvian president's salary slightly down in 2017
The annual salary of the Latvian president was EUR 55,211 compared to EUR 57,381 he received in salaries in 2016. At the same time, the amount of compensations received by Vejonis increased a little - from EUR 12,666 in 2016 to EUR 13,389 in 2017.
Last year the Latvian president received EUR 5,765 in insurance indemnities from SEB Dzivibas Apdrosinasana life insurance company and EUR 55 in interest from Citadele Bank.
Most of the Latvian president's non-cash savings or EUR 141,450 are held at Citadele Banka, and he also has EUR 28,092 and USD 1,041 in SEB Banka.
Vejonis has not stated any liabilities or loans in excess of 20 minimum monthly wages in his annual declaration. He also does not have any real property or vehicles registered in his name.
- 05.04.2018 Maxima Grupe cleared to purchase Poland's Stokrotka
- 05.04.2018 Литовцы доверяют «наличке»
- 05.04.2018 Латвия в ТОП 5 стран ЕС по годовому обороту розничной торговли и с самым большим падением за месяц в ЕС в феврале
- 05.04.2018 Латвийцы снизили покупки новых автомобилей
- 05.04.2018 Lithuanian president: Ashes in the Snow movie to help world understand Baltics
- 05.04.2018 В Латвии сокращается число налогоплательщиков - юридических лиц
- 05.04.2018 KNAB провел обыск на госпредприятии Latvijas autoceļu uzturētājs
- 05.04.2018 В ЛАКБ готовы отказаться от сотрудничества с компаниями-пустышками
- 05.04.2018 В Латвию прибыл верховный главнокомандующий Объединённых вооружённых сил НАТО в Европе
- 05.04.2018 Latvian tourist numbers in Parnu up by 1/5 in low season