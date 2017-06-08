Latvian president's salary slightly down in 2017

The amount that Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis received in salary in 2017 has decreased by EUR 2,170 compared to 2016 but his non-cash savings increased by nearly EUR 10,000 last year, writes LETA, according to his income declaration that Latvian state officials are required to submit annually.

The annual salary of the Latvian president was EUR 55,211 compared to EUR 57,381 he received in salaries in 2016. At the same time, the amount of compensations received by Vejonis increased a little - from EUR 12,666 in 2016 to EUR 13,389 in 2017.





Last year the Latvian president received EUR 5,765 in insurance indemnities from SEB Dzivibas Apdrosinasana life insurance company and EUR 55 in interest from Citadele Bank.





Most of the Latvian president's non-cash savings or EUR 141,450 are held at Citadele Banka, and he also has EUR 28,092 and USD 1,041 in SEB Banka.





Vejonis has not stated any liabilities or loans in excess of 20 minimum monthly wages in his annual declaration. He also does not have any real property or vehicles registered in his name.