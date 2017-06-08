Legislation, Lithuania, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.03.2018, 14:39
Over 500 foreigners fail to pass Lithuanian intelligence scan in 2017
BC, Vilnius, 26.03.2018.Print version
Lithuania's State Security Department in 2017 recommended the country's institutions to refuse entry to over 500 foreigners, the department said on Monday, cites LETA/BNS.
The number is similar to that reported in 2016.
In its report of 2017 operations, the State Security Department said it had recommended against issuing or extending residence permits for 134 foreigners, in addition to a recommendation to refuse entry to 397 persons to Lithuania.
Other articles:
- 26.03.2018 Arhis Arhitekti wins first prize in competition for design of air traffic control tower at Riga airport
- 26.03.2018 Lithuania's Security Department skeptical about e-voting possibility
- 26.03.2018 Customs seize 17,472 pairs of fake Nike footwear at Freeport of Riga
- 26.03.2018 Эстонские пасатели проведут профилактику торговых центров
- 26.03.2018 Закупочные цены на сельхозпродукцию в Литве за год снизились на 1%
- 26.03.2018 Литовская разведка предупреждает об опасностях литовский fintech
- 23.03.2018 In February, industrial production decreased by 3.9% in Lithuania
- 23.03.2018 Nord Stream 2 sums up results of planning and environmental assessment in Russia
- 23.03.2018 Latvian consumer rights watchdog fines Estonian-owned Sugar Media with EUR 18,700
- 23.03.2018 Ryanair to open route from Vilnius to Kiev