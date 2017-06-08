Over 500 foreigners fail to pass Lithuanian intelligence scan in 2017

Lithuania's State Security Department in 2017 recommended the country's institutions to refuse entry to over 500 foreigners, the department said on Monday, cites LETA/BNS.

In its report of 2017 operations, the State Security Department said it had recommended against issuing or extending residence permits for 134 foreigners, in addition to a recommendation to refuse entry to 397 persons to Lithuania.