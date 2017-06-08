EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 23.03.2018, 06:10
Saeima endorses EU-Armenia partnership agreement
LETA was told at the Saeima press office that the new agreement will strengthen cooperation between the EU and Armenia, including political dialogue, and will improve exchange in other areas.
Authors of the bill from the Foreign Ministry indicated that the agreement contains a section on trade and that the new regulation is expected to improve conditions for bilateral trade, as well as provide a better legislative framework in areas like trade in goods and services, founding and managing of companies, circulation of capital, public procurement, copyrights, sustainable growth and competition.
The agreement includes provisions for cooperation in areas like transport, energy, health, environment, climate change, taxes, education and culture, employment and social issues, banking and insurance, industrial policy, agriculture and rural development, tourism, research and innovation, as well as mining. The agreement also covers legal cooperation, the rule of law, as well as combating money laundering, terrorist financing, organized crime and corruption.
- 29.03.2018 Латвия переходит к обучению на латышском языке в средней школе нацменьшинств
- 23.03.2018 Latvian EcoMin: energy efficiency measures to reduce business costs by EUR 24 mln
- 23.03.2018 The parliament passes bills about gradual transition to Latvian-only education
- 23.03.2018 Russian billionaire Gerasimenko might have acquired rolling mill of KVV Liepajas Metalurgs
- 23.03.2018 Three Vexoil Bunkering ships to be sold at auction to repay Rietumu Banka loan
- 23.03.2018 National Encyclopedia of Latvia to be issued in October
- 22.03.2018 In 2017, output of livestock products increased in Latvia
- 22.03.2018 Baltic countries, Poland agree on power grid synchronization in Brussels
- 22.03.2018 20% alcohol consumed in Estonia purchased from Latvia in March
- 22.03.2018 Крестьяне Балтии взбунтовались против аграрной политики Брюсселя