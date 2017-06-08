Saeima endorses EU-Armenia partnership agreement

The Latvian parliament on March 22nd approved in principle a bill on the ratification of the European Union-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, informs LETA.

LETA was told at the Saeima press office that the new agreement will strengthen cooperation between the EU and Armenia, including political dialogue, and will improve exchange in other areas.





Authors of the bill from the Foreign Ministry indicated that the agreement contains a section on trade and that the new regulation is expected to improve conditions for bilateral trade, as well as provide a better legislative framework in areas like trade in goods and services, founding and managing of companies, circulation of capital, public procurement, copyrights, sustainable growth and competition.





The agreement includes provisions for cooperation in areas like transport, energy, health, environment, climate change, taxes, education and culture, employment and social issues, banking and insurance, industrial policy, agriculture and rural development, tourism, research and innovation, as well as mining. The agreement also covers legal cooperation, the rule of law, as well as combating money laundering, terrorist financing, organized crime and corruption.