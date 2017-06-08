Over EUR 875,200 paid out in government compensations to crime victims in Latvia in 2017

In 2017, EUR 875,238 were paid out in government compensations to crime victims in Latvia, which is EUR 110,717 more than in 2016, Iveta Laicane, head of the legal department of the Legal Assistance Administration, said at a law conference today, informs LETA.

She indicated that not only the size of the compensations but also their number has been growing over the past year.





Laicane explained that government compensations to crime victims can be claimed in cases of murder, intentionally inflicted bodily injuries, crimes against morality and sex crimes, human trafficking or if the victim has been infected with HIV or hepatitis B and C.