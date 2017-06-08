Construction, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.03.2018, 11:08
Construction contractor of new National Library building claims EUR 11.45 mln from Latvia
The builders claim that the Latvian government owes them EUR
9.243 mln for the construction works as well as EUR 924,259 in penalties and
EUR 1.223 mln in late interest payments.
The Culture Ministry spokeswoman, Lita Kokale, said that the claim was unsubstantiated both legally
and financially. She said that the ministry had paid the construction
contractors in full in accordance with the contract signed on May 15, 2008, and
the confirmation of the final payment issued by the Hill International as the
construction supervisor of the National Library project.
Kokale stressed that the maximum contract amount was
calculated back in 2008 when the construction costs had been at the highest
level in Latvia's history. The Latvian states paid altogether EUR 195,565,638
for construction of the new National Library building which lasted for eight
years, she said.
The Riga City Vidzeme District Court will hear the claim by
the construction contractor on September 13 this year.
As reported, in January 2017 the Culture Ministry rejected
the request by Nacionala Buvkompaniju Apvieniba for payment of additional EUR
22.48 mln for construction of the National Library, and the construction
contractor vowed to turn to the court to get the money, insisting that the
amount comprised construction fees still due to it, plus the applicable
penalties and interest.
