Banks, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:51
Oleg Ossinovski's girlfriend helps pay for bail of Latvian insolvency administrator Spruds
Maris Spruds
refused to tell LETA/BNS who had posted the bail when he was released on
February 16. Attorney Janis Rozenbergs on Friday confirmed that Spruds' bail
was posted by his brother.
According to Firmas.lv database, Kristaps Spruds owns, fully or partly, several companies, including
law firm MAX Group that operated with a profit of 529,525 euros in 2016.
Portal Kompromat.lv reports that the money for Spruds' bail
had actually been provided by Anastasija
Udalova, member of the board at the state-owned road maintenance company Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs, who is
Estonian millionaire Oleg Ossinovski's
girlfriend. Ossinovski, in turn, has been charged with bribing Ugis Magonis who
was then head of the railroad company Latvijas Dzelzcels. Latvian Television's
program De Facto also reported on Sunday that "Ossinovski's fiancee helped
release insolvency administrator Spruds".
Udalova told LETA/BNS that she had not posted bail for
Spruds, but she had lent the money to a good friend of hers. Udalova declined
to say whether she was in a relationship with Ossinovski and whether Kristaps
Spruds was the good friend she had given the money to.
Udalova has been working as board member at Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs since April
2016. Before that she worked for attorney at law Saulvedis Varpins, at the Riga City Council, and as the head of Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs' procurement
department.
As reported, it took Spruds two days to raise the bail money
and he was released from prison on February 16. He had been in custody since
June 2017.
Spruds has been charged with extortion and money laundering.
Charges have been pressed against five more persons, including former
insolvency administrator Ilmars Krums.
The incident is linked with the liquidation of Trasta Komercbanka.
Latvian publication Ir recently reported that the
investigation of Latvian central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics is also linked with Trasta Komercbanka, as according to the newspaper, the central bank
governor is suspected of having accepted bribes from the bank four years ago
when Trasta Komercbanka was still
operating. In addition, Rimsevics has confirmed that he has met with Spruds on
multiple occasions. The bail of Rimsevics was also posted by a "good
friend" and his attorney is Saulvedis Varpins, for whom Ossinovski's
girlfriend also worked.
- 05.03.2018 Augstsprieguma Tikls paid EUR 57.394 mln for Conexus shares
- 05.03.2018 Latvia’s ABLV Bank submits draft voluntary liquidation plan to Financial and Capital Market Commission
- 05.03.2018 Wage dynamics reflects moderate warming up of the labour market
- 05.03.2018 Latvian Pasazieru Vilciens rail company sees unaudited profit grow to EUR 1 mln in 2017
- 05.03.2018 FinCEN representatives to visit Latvia this Wednesday
- 05.03.2018 Прибыль участников латвийских пенсионных фондов растет
- 05.03.2018 DEAC существенно расширяет свою деятельность в Германии и России
- 05.03.2018 Сумма выданных латвийским домохозяйствам ипотечных кредитов в январе уменьшилась на 0,2%
- 05.03.2018 FinCEN прибудет в Латвию в среду
- 05.03.2018 В развитие Рижского цирка в течение пяти лет планируется вложить 3 млн. евро