Oleg Ossinovski's girlfriend helps pay for bail of Latvian insolvency administrator Spruds

Former insolvency administrator Maris Spruds' bail of 500,000 euros was posted by his brother, businessman Kristaps Spruds, who borrowed the money from Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski's girlfriend Anastasija Udalova, the Latvian media reports.

Maris Spruds refused to tell LETA/BNS who had posted the bail when he was released on February 16. Attorney Janis Rozenbergs on Friday confirmed that Spruds' bail was posted by his brother.





According to Firmas.lv database, Kristaps Spruds owns, fully or partly, several companies, including law firm MAX Group that operated with a profit of 529,525 euros in 2016.





Portal Kompromat.lv reports that the money for Spruds' bail had actually been provided by Anastasija Udalova, member of the board at the state-owned road maintenance company Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs, who is Estonian millionaire Oleg Ossinovski's girlfriend. Ossinovski, in turn, has been charged with bribing Ugis Magonis who was then head of the railroad company Latvijas Dzelzcels. Latvian Television's program De Facto also reported on Sunday that "Ossinovski's fiancee helped release insolvency administrator Spruds".





Udalova told LETA/BNS that she had not posted bail for Spruds, but she had lent the money to a good friend of hers. Udalova declined to say whether she was in a relationship with Ossinovski and whether Kristaps Spruds was the good friend she had given the money to.





Udalova has been working as board member at Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs since April 2016. Before that she worked for attorney at law Saulvedis Varpins, at the Riga City Council, and as the head of Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs' procurement department.





As reported, it took Spruds two days to raise the bail money and he was released from prison on February 16. He had been in custody since June 2017.





Spruds has been charged with extortion and money laundering. Charges have been pressed against five more persons, including former insolvency administrator Ilmars Krums. The incident is linked with the liquidation of Trasta Komercbanka.





Latvian publication Ir recently reported that the investigation of Latvian central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics is also linked with Trasta Komercbanka, as according to the newspaper, the central bank governor is suspected of having accepted bribes from the bank four years ago when Trasta Komercbanka was still operating. In addition, Rimsevics has confirmed that he has met with Spruds on multiple occasions. The bail of Rimsevics was also posted by a "good friend" and his attorney is Saulvedis Varpins, for whom Ossinovski's girlfriend also worked.